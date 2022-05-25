wrestling / News

NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Night 8 Results & Updated Standings

May 25, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night eight of the Best of the Super Juniors tournament this morning at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via >Fightful:

* BOSJ A Block: Ace Austin def. Alex Zayne
* BOSJ B Block: DOUKI def. BUSHI
* BOSJ A Block: Clark Connors def. Francesco Akira
* BOSJ B Block: Wheeler Yuta def. Titan
* BOSJ B Block: El Phantasmo def. El Lindaman
* BOSJ A Block: SHO def. Ryusuke Taguchi
* BOSJ A Block: Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Taiji Ishimori
* BOSJ B Block: TJP def. Robbie Eagles
* BOSJ B Block: El Desperado def. Master Wato
* BOSJ A Block: YOH def. Hiromu Takahashi

And here are the updated standings:

A Block

Taiji Ishimori (4-1, 8 points)
Ace Austin (4-1, 8 points)
Hiromu Takahashi (3-2, 6 points)
Alex Zayne (3-2, 6 points)
YOH (3-2, 6 points)
SHO (2-3, 4 points)
Clark Connors (2-3, 4 points)
Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2-3, 4 points)
Ryusuke Taguchi (1-4, 2 points)
Francesco Akira (1-4, 2 points)

B Block

El Phantasmo (4-1, 8 points)
El Desperado (4-1, 8 points)
El Lindaman (3-2, 6 points)
DOUKI (3-2, 6 points)
Wheeler Yuta (3-2, 6 points)
TJP (2-3, 4 points)
BUSHI (2-3, 4 points)
Robbie Eagles (2-3, 4 points)
Master Wato (1-4, 2 points)
Titan (1-4, 2 points)

