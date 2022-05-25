wrestling / News
NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Night 8 Results & Updated Standings
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night eight of the Best of the Super Juniors tournament this morning at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via >Fightful:
* BOSJ A Block: Ace Austin def. Alex Zayne
* BOSJ B Block: DOUKI def. BUSHI
* BOSJ A Block: Clark Connors def. Francesco Akira
* BOSJ B Block: Wheeler Yuta def. Titan
* BOSJ B Block: El Phantasmo def. El Lindaman
* BOSJ A Block: SHO def. Ryusuke Taguchi
* BOSJ A Block: Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Taiji Ishimori
* BOSJ B Block: TJP def. Robbie Eagles
* BOSJ B Block: El Desperado def. Master Wato
* BOSJ A Block: YOH def. Hiromu Takahashi
／
🕊BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.29 🏆後楽園Day2‼️
＼
ワトがかつてデスペラードからギブアップを奪った"ベンダバール"を敢行‼️
デスペラード絶体絶命のピンチ、果たして勝つのは⁉️
🆚 @ElDesperado5 × @Master_Wato
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#BOSJ #NJPW pic.twitter.com/396ajWRZ46
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 25, 2022
／
🕊BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.29 🏆後楽園Day2‼️
＼
凄まじい技の応酬‼️ジュニアならではの素早い攻防💥この試合制するのはどちらだ⁉️
🆚 @MegaTJP × @RobbieEagles_
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#BOSJ #NJPW pic.twitter.com/XTkc9x4o1x
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 25, 2022
／
🕊BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.29 🏆後楽園Day2‼️
＼
金丸の奇襲で試合スタート💥
首位独走中の石森を止めることはできるのか⁉️
🆚 @taiji_ishimori × @kmaru0923
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#BOSJ #NJPW pic.twitter.com/NckQ3ePa8q
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 25, 2022
What happened? @taguchiryusuke
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#BOSJ #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/0RSBTOQDIX
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 25, 2022
.@elpwrestling "SUDDEN DEATH"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#BOSJ #NJPW #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/HJnOvYKuCz
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 25, 2022
／
🕊BEST OF THE SUPER Jr.29 🏆後楽園Day2‼️
＼
昨日初勝利を挙げたティタン、勢いそのままウィーラー・ユウタに勝利することはできるのか⁉️
🆚 @Titan_cmll × @WheelerYuta
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBINesh#BOSJ #NJPW pic.twitter.com/lOKR57sDpL
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) May 25, 2022
And here are the updated standings:
A Block
Taiji Ishimori (4-1, 8 points)
Ace Austin (4-1, 8 points)
Hiromu Takahashi (3-2, 6 points)
Alex Zayne (3-2, 6 points)
YOH (3-2, 6 points)
SHO (2-3, 4 points)
Clark Connors (2-3, 4 points)
Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2-3, 4 points)
Ryusuke Taguchi (1-4, 2 points)
Francesco Akira (1-4, 2 points)
B Block
El Phantasmo (4-1, 8 points)
El Desperado (4-1, 8 points)
El Lindaman (3-2, 6 points)
DOUKI (3-2, 6 points)
Wheeler Yuta (3-2, 6 points)
TJP (2-3, 4 points)
BUSHI (2-3, 4 points)
Robbie Eagles (2-3, 4 points)
Master Wato (1-4, 2 points)
Titan (1-4, 2 points)
