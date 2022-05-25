NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Night 8 Results & Updated Standings

May 25, 2022 | Posted by

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night eight of the Best of the Super Juniors tournament this morning at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via >Fightful:

* BOSJ A Block: Ace Austin def. Alex Zayne

* BOSJ B Block: DOUKI def. BUSHI

* BOSJ A Block: Clark Connors def. Francesco Akira

* BOSJ B Block: Wheeler Yuta def. Titan

* BOSJ B Block: El Phantasmo def. El Lindaman

* BOSJ A Block: SHO def. Ryusuke Taguchi

* BOSJ A Block: Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. Taiji Ishimori

* BOSJ B Block: TJP def. Robbie Eagles

* BOSJ B Block: El Desperado def. Master Wato

* BOSJ A Block: YOH def. Hiromu Takahashi

And here are the updated standings:

A Block

Taiji Ishimori (4-1, 8 points)

Ace Austin (4-1, 8 points)

Hiromu Takahashi (3-2, 6 points)

Alex Zayne (3-2, 6 points)

YOH (3-2, 6 points)

SHO (2-3, 4 points)

Clark Connors (2-3, 4 points)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2-3, 4 points)

Ryusuke Taguchi (1-4, 2 points)

Francesco Akira (1-4, 2 points)

B Block

El Phantasmo (4-1, 8 points)

El Desperado (4-1, 8 points)

El Lindaman (3-2, 6 points)

DOUKI (3-2, 6 points)

Wheeler Yuta (3-2, 6 points)

TJP (2-3, 4 points)

BUSHI (2-3, 4 points)

Robbie Eagles (2-3, 4 points)

Master Wato (1-4, 2 points)

Titan (1-4, 2 points)