NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Night 9 Results & Updated Standings

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night nine of the Best of the Super Juniors tournament this morning at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* BOSJ B Block: Master Wato def. Titan

* BOSJ B Block: TJP def. DOUKI

* BOSJ A Block: Clark Connors def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* BOSJ A Block: Ryusuke Taguchi def. Alex Zayne

* BOSJ A Block: Francesco Akira def. YOH

* BOSJ B Block: El Lindaman def. Wheeler Yuta

* BOSJ A Block: Ace Austin def. Taiji Ishimori

* BOSJ B Block: BUSHI def. El Desperado

* BOSJ A Block: SHO def. Hiromu Takahashi

* BOSJ B Block: Robbie Eagles def. El Phantasmo

And here are the updated standings:

A Block

Ace Austin (5-1, 10 points)

Taiji Ishimori (4-2, 8 points)

Hiromu Takahashi (3-3, 6 points)

Alex Zayne (3-3, 6 points)

YOH (3-3, 6 points)

SHO (3-3, 6 points)

Clark Connors (3-3, 6 points)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2-4, 4 points)

Ryusuke Taguchi (2-4, 4 points)

Francesco Akira (2-4, 4 points)

B Block

El Phantasmo (4-2, 8 points)

El Desperado (4-2, 8 points)

El Lindaman (4-2, 8 points)

DOUKI (3-3, 6 points)

Wheeler Yuta (3-3, 6 points)

TJP (3-3, 6 points)

BUSHI (3-3, 6 points)

Robbie Eagles (3-3, 6 points)

Master Wato (2-4, 4 points)

Titan (1-5, 2 points)