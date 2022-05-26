wrestling / News
NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Night 9 Results & Updated Standings
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night nine of the Best of the Super Juniors tournament this morning at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* BOSJ B Block: Master Wato def. Titan
* BOSJ B Block: TJP def. DOUKI
* BOSJ A Block: Clark Connors def. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* BOSJ A Block: Ryusuke Taguchi def. Alex Zayne
* BOSJ A Block: Francesco Akira def. YOH
* BOSJ B Block: El Lindaman def. Wheeler Yuta
* BOSJ A Block: Ace Austin def. Taiji Ishimori
* BOSJ B Block: BUSHI def. El Desperado
* BOSJ A Block: SHO def. Hiromu Takahashi
* BOSJ B Block: Robbie Eagles def. El Phantasmo
And here are the updated standings:
A Block
Ace Austin (5-1, 10 points)
Taiji Ishimori (4-2, 8 points)
Hiromu Takahashi (3-3, 6 points)
Alex Zayne (3-3, 6 points)
YOH (3-3, 6 points)
SHO (3-3, 6 points)
Clark Connors (3-3, 6 points)
Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2-4, 4 points)
Ryusuke Taguchi (2-4, 4 points)
Francesco Akira (2-4, 4 points)
B Block
El Phantasmo (4-2, 8 points)
El Desperado (4-2, 8 points)
El Lindaman (4-2, 8 points)
DOUKI (3-3, 6 points)
Wheeler Yuta (3-3, 6 points)
TJP (3-3, 6 points)
BUSHI (3-3, 6 points)
Robbie Eagles (3-3, 6 points)
Master Wato (2-4, 4 points)
Titan (1-5, 2 points)
