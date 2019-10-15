NJPW Cancels Road to Power Struggle Event in Nagano

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced the cancellation of the scheduled Road to Power Struggle event that was set for October 18. The event was cancelled due to Typhoon Hagibis. As a result, some changes have been made to the Junior Tag League schedule. You can check out the full announcement from NJPW below.

October 18 Road to Power Struggle event in Nagano Canceled

Typhoon Hagibis results in canceled event, change to Junior Tag League schedule.

The thoughts of New Japan Pro Wrestling go out to all those affected by the weekend’s extreme weather in Japan. We sincerely hope for a speedy recovery and return to normalcy.

New Japan Pro Wrestling regrets to announce that as a result of Typhoon Hagibis, and the damage done to the Nagano area and surrounding infrastructure, Friday October 18’s Road to Power Struggle card, which was set to take place in the Nagano Sports Park Gymnaisum, has been canceled.

Refund procedures are currently being finalised, and will be announced online. Please retain your tickets.

All other events on the Road to Power Struggle tour will proceed as planned.