NJPW Confirms Jake Lee Suffered Foot Injury at Road to Destruction Event

As previously reported, Jake Lee suffered an injury at NJPW’s Road To Destruction show on Tuesday. NJPW has confirmed the news and noted that Lee will miss the September 14th Road to Destruction event. This is due to injuring his right foot.

Jake Lee, who was scheduled to compete in Noboribetsu’s Road to Destruction card on September 14, has sustained an injury to his right foot and will be unable to compete.

We apologise to fans looking forward to seeing Jake wrestle, and appreciate your understanding. The following change has been made to the night’s card.

Road to DESTRUCTION～NJPW BATTLE LINE HOKKAIDO～

14 Sep (Sat), 15:00 doors open, 16:00 bell time

Noboribetsu City Gymnasium, Hokkaido

3rd Match 30 minutes Limit

YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & Tomoaki Honma

vs David Finlay & Gabe Kidd & Jake Lee & Gedo

3rd Match 30 minutes Limit

YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii

vs David Finlay & Gabe Kidd & Gedo

Jake Lee is currently undergoing valuation and his return date is to be determined. NJPW joins fans in wishing Jake a speedy, full recovery.