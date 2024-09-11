Jake Lee Reportedly Injured At NJPW Road To Destruction Event

Jake Lee reportedly suffered an injury at NJPW’s Road To Destruction show on Tuesday. Tokyo Sports reports that Lee suffered a right knee injury during his match alongside David Finlay & Gabe Kidd against Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI.

Lee fell to the floor during the match and was unable to continue, leading to his being stretchered out. No word as to the extent of the injury at this time.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Lee.