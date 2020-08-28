wrestling / News
NJPW Sets Fighting Spirit Unleashed Two-Night Special Featuring Fred Rosser’s Debut
NJPW has announced a two-night NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed special, which will feature the debut of the former Darren Young. NJPW announced on Thursday that the special will run September 4th and 11th, with Fred Rosser making his NJPW debut on the September 4th show. Also set for that show are Flip Gordon vs. Jay White and Brody King vs. Hikuleo.
The September 11th show will feature KENTA vs. Jeff Cobb, with KENTA’s contract for an IWGP United States Championship shot on the line.
