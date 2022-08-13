wrestling / News
NJPW G1 Climax 32 Night 16 Results & Updated Standings
– NJPW continued its G1 Climax 32 tournament today with Night 16. The event was held at the Machida City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 2,212 people. Below are some results and updated point standings for the G1 Climax from New Japan’s official website:
* BULLET CLUB (Juice Robinson, Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens & El Phantasmo) beat Jado, Tama Tonga, David Finlay & Hiroshi Tanahashi at 7:26.
* TMDK (JONAH & Bad Dude Tito) beat Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & Royce Isaacs) at 10:12.
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & BUSHI) beat Suzuki-Gun (Lance Archer, Zack Saber Jr. & TAKA Michinoku) at 8:44.
* CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto & Kazuchika Okada) beat HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, SHO & Dick Togo) at 7:05.
* NJPW G1 Climax 32 C Block: KENTA (2-3, 4 points) beat Aaron Henare (1-5, 2 points) at 12:35.
* NJPW G1 Climax 32 A Block Match: Jeff Cobb (3-2, 6 points) beat Toru Yano (1-5, 2 points) at 4:28.
* NJPW G1 Climax 32 D Block Match: Shingo Takagi (3-2, 6 points) beat Yujiro Takahashi (3-3, 6 points) at 15:24.
* NJPW G1 Climax 32 D Block Match: Will Ospreay (3-2, 6 points) beat YOSHI-HASHI (2-3, 4 points) at 18:48.
* NJPW G1 Climax 32 B Block Match: Jay White (5-0, 10 points) beat Taichi (2-3, 4 points) at 23:30.
A Block
Kazuchika Okada (4-1, 8 points)
Lance Archer (3-2, 6 points)
JONAH (3-2, 6 points)
Jeff Cobb (3-2, 6 points)
Tom Lawlor (2-3, 4 points)
Bad Luck Fale (2-3, 4 points)
Toru Yano (1-5, 2 points)
B Block
Jay White (5-0, 10 points)
Tama Tonga (4-1, 8 points)
SANADA (3-2, 6 points)
Taichi (2-3, 4 points)
Chase Owens (2-4, 4 points)
Great-O-Khan (1-4, 2 points)
Tomohiro Ishii (1-4, 2 points)
C Block
Zack Sabre Jr. (4-1, 8 points)
Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-2, 6 points)
Tetsuya Naito (3-2, 6 points)
Hirooki Goto (3-2, 6 points)
EVIL (2-3, 4 points)
KENTA (2-3, 4 points)
Aaron Henare (1-5, 2 points)
D Block
David Finlay (4-1, 8 points)
Shingo Takagi (3-2, 6 points)
Will Ospreay (3-2, 6 points)
Yujiro Takahashi (3-3, 6 points)
YOSHI-HASHI (2-3, 4 points)
Juice Robinson (2-3, 4 points)
El Phantasmo (1-4, 2 points)
More Trending Stories
- New Report Suggests Vince McMahon’s $5 Million In Unrecorded Payments May Have Been to Trump Foundation
- Update On Roman Reigns’ Status For WWE Extreme Rules, Possible Match With Karrion Kross
- Backstage Rumor on Potential WWE Return for Bray Wyatt
- Note On Why Tay Conti Is Going By A Different Name In AEW Now