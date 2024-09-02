NJPW G1 Climax Finals To Air On AXS TV This Week

The NJPW G1 Climax 34 finals will air on this week’s NJPW on AXS TV. Thursday’s show will feature the match between Yota Tsuji vs. Zack Sabre Jr. that determined the winner of this year’s tournament per the shows listing on cable channels.

NJPW On AXS TV airs Thursday nights on the cable network after TNA Impact. The official synopsis for the episode reads: