Various News: Preview for G1 Special in San Francisco, 10 Questions With Christopher Daniels

– NJPW released a new video preview for the upcoming G1 Special in San Francisco. You can check out the new preview video in the player below. The upcoming event is set for July 7 in San Francisco, California. The event will be held at the Cow Palace.

– ROH Wrestling recently released a 10 Questions With Christopher Daniels article. Daniels said the following on main eventing the very first ROH event:

“Honestly, it wasn’t until a year later that I realized that Ring of Honor was going to become something long-lasting. For the first few months it was one of many bookings that I had on the independent scene. But slowly and surely I saw a fanbase beginning to grow and a locker room becoming a cohesive crew of outstanding talent.”