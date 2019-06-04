NJPW GM Michael Craven Says They Have No ‘Working Arrangement’ With AEW, Discusses Importance of Loyalty to International Partners

– Sports Illustrated and Justin Barrasso recently interviewed New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) International Department General Manager Michael Craven. Craven addressed All Elite Wrestling (AEW), and while he wished them well, he said there’s no working arrangement between the two promotions right now. Below are some highlights.

Craven on NJPW being loyal to its international partners such as ROH in the US: “NJPW has a long and rich history with our international partners, including CMLL in Mexico, Ring of Honor in America, and RevPro in the United Kingdom. Loyalty is a big virtue, especially in Japanese culture. Loyalty to our partners is of utmost importance to us as we continue to foster the premiere network of wrestling talent in the world.”

Craven on AEW and NJPW not having a relationship with them: “We wish everybody at All Elite Wrestling nothing but the best in their ongoing endeavors, though we must stress we have no working arrangement at this time. Again, we think our partners seek and deserve loyalty and an appropriate amount of care. We want our relationships to be mutually beneficial over the long haul, rather than just thinking in the moment.”

Craven on his department’s responsibilities for NJPW: “As a company on the forefront of the global stage, everything requires English. My department handles original written content, video series like the Recount documentaries and Wire recaps, merchandising, creating events in countries such as Australia and England. I’m also the interface for all foreign talent. That involves a more human touch, helping to find the areas our wrestlers excel in and making the most out of their potential away from the ring as well as inside it. I have cheerfully supported multiple projects for talents already behind the scenes.”

Craven on NJPW President Harold Meij: “Harold is brilliant. The Japanese media have often referred to him having the ‘Steve Jobs effect’ for any company he works. One of the reasons I decided to work for NJPW was a chance to be mentored by Harold Meij. He is kind, intelligent, and very understanding of what it takes to make a Japanese brand global. He has concentrated on our home market, Japan, first, and as a result, he has been well received and accepted by our Japanese fans. As for Harold’s passion for wrestling, it dates back to when he was a child and first moved to Japan. He and his father would enjoy watching NJPW together on TV. Like myself, he is a lifelong fan of NJPW and has a deep respect and love for our product which dates back to the early ’70s.”

Craven on a return to Madison Square Garden: “If there is a demand from the fans, I am sure we would be happy to return to MSG. We are planning to be back in the USA on a regular basis, including an MSG-like event. All I can say is stay tuned and stay vocal.”