NJPW Golden Series Night 11 Results 2.15.22: Suzuki-Gun Wins Elimination Match

– NJPW held its Golden Series event earlier today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Earlier today, NJPW announced that Hiroyoshi Tenzan suffered a knee injury that forced him off the card. Below are some results, courtesy of NJPW’s official website.

* Great-O-Khan beat Akio Fujita at 5:45.

* Tiger Mask, Satoshi Kojima & Robbie Eagles beat BULLET CLUB (Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo, & Gedo) at 9:43.

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (SANADA, Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomoaki Honma & Ryohei Oiwa at 9:32.

* CHAOS (YOH & YOSHI-HASHI) beat HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yujiro Takahashi & SHO) at 11:52.

* Tomohiro Ishii and Shingo Takagi beat Dick Togo and EVIL at 9:33.

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & Shingo Takagi) beat Kazuchika Okada & Togi Makabe at 13:57.

* Unlimited Time Elimination Match: Suzuki-Gun (Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Yopshinobu Kanemaru, Taichi & DOUKI) beat Toru Yano, Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Yuji Nagata at 24:29, with only Minoru Suzuki remaining.