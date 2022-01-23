NJPW Golden Series Night Four Results: LIJ Competes in Main Event, More

NJPW held the fourth night of their Golden Series tour on Sunday morning, with Los Ingobernables de Japon competing in a six-man tag main event. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:

* Great-O-Khan defeated Yuto Nakashima

* BUSHI defeated Ryohei Oiwa

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Tiger Mask defeated Gedo & Taiji Ishimori

* Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi & Yuji Nagata defeated DOUKI, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, YOH & YOSHI-HASHI defeated Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (SANADA, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada & Togi Makabe