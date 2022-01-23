wrestling / News
NJPW Golden Series Night Four Results: LIJ Competes in Main Event, More
NJPW held the fourth night of their Golden Series tour on Sunday morning, with Los Ingobernables de Japon competing in a six-man tag main event. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:
* Great-O-Khan defeated Yuto Nakashima
* BUSHI defeated Ryohei Oiwa
* Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Tiger Mask defeated Gedo & Taiji Ishimori
* Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi & Yuji Nagata defeated DOUKI, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, YOH & YOSHI-HASHI defeated Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (SANADA, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada & Togi Makabe
2022.1.23 ニューサンピア栃木#njpw #njgolden #新春黄金シリーズ#外道 選手は変わらずジェイコーデだった😆
— Ryo (@Ryo10s_hf) January 23, 2022
2022.1.23 ニューサンピア栃木#njpw #njgolden #新春黄金シリーズ
昨日はなかったパラダイスロック！！
昨日はなかったパラダイスロック！！ pic.twitter.com/gfkLg7OmUU
— Ryo (@Ryo10s_hf) January 23, 2022
L・I・Jが無傷の開幕4連勝！
ラスト・オブ・ザ・ドラゴンで真壁を葬った鷹木が内藤、SANADAのベルト獲りを予告！
【1.23栃木結果】
★試合の詳細は新日本プロレス・スマホサイトで速報中！https://t.co/KLsMuUhCcA#njgolden #新春黄金シリーズ
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) January 23, 2022
2022.1.23 ニューサンピア栃木#njpw #njgolden #新春黄金シリーズ#SHO 選手
— Ryo (@Ryo10s_hf) January 23, 2022
