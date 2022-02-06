wrestling / News
NJPW Golden Series Results 2.6.22: LIJ Compete in Main Event, More
The latest of NJPW’s Golden Series events took place on Sunday morning, with LIJ main eventing in a six-man tag match. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Great-O-Khan def. Kosei Fujita
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi) def. Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakashima
ヒロムちゅわん✨✨
(22.2.6.幕張)#高橋ヒロム #LOSINGOBERNABLESdeJAPON #njgolden #njpw50th pic.twitter.com/EsuanLbpuV
— ゆうり (@yuuri_cameko) February 6, 2022
* House Of Torture (SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Tiger Mask
* Satoshi Kojima, Toru Yano & Yuji Nagata def. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, TAKA Michinoku & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)
* CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii & YOH) def. House Of Torture (Dick Togo & EVIL)
* Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi & Togi Makabe def. Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, El Desperado & Taichi)
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (SANADA, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada & Tomoaki Honma
「みんな？盛り上がってないでしょ？」
お客様をプチ煽るオカダさんカワヨ
(22.2.6.幕張)#オカダ・カズチカ #CHAOS #njgolden #njpw50th pic.twitter.com/olSM3NogTf
— ゆうり (@yuuri_cameko) February 6, 2022
ロスインゴ御入場三者三様
(22.2.6.幕張)#鷹木信悟 #SANADA #内藤哲也 #LOSINGOBERNABLESdeJAPON #njgolden #njpw50th pic.twitter.com/ba5FObFYeb
— ゆうり (@yuuri_cameko) February 6, 2022
内藤さん コス脱いだら若返る説
(22.2.6.幕張)#内藤哲也 #LOSINGOBERNABLESdeJAPON #njgolden #njpw50th pic.twitter.com/cZHR6seAYz
— ゆうり (@yuuri_cameko) February 6, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Riddle On Vince McMahon Changing Plans For Randy Orton Turn, How Being Outspoken Has Helped Him In WWE
- Footage of Mickie James’ Royal Rumble Appearance Aired On Impact Wrestling
- Victoria Recalls Coming Back For 2021 Royal Rumble, Says She ‘Collapsed’ Backstage After
- Details On Possible Plan For Elimination Chamber Match Winner (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)