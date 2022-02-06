NJPW Golden Series Results 2.6.22: LIJ Compete in Main Event, More

The latest of NJPW’s Golden Series events took place on Sunday morning, with LIJ main eventing in a six-man tag match. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Great-O-Khan def. Kosei Fujita

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi) def. Ryohei Oiwa & Yuto Nakashima

* House Of Torture (SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Tiger Mask

* Satoshi Kojima, Toru Yano & Yuji Nagata def. Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki, TAKA Michinoku & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

* CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii & YOH) def. House Of Torture (Dick Togo & EVIL)

* Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi & Togi Makabe def. Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, El Desperado & Taichi)

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (SANADA, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada & Tomoaki Honma