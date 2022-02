NJPW Golden Series Results: Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada Team Up, More

Night 10 of the NJPW Golden Series took place on Sunday morning, with a main event of LIJ vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada and more. You can see the results from the show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Ryohei Oiwa, Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan def. Kosei Fujita, Tomoaki Honma, & Yuji Nagata

* YOH, YOSHI-HASHI, & Hirooki Goto def. SHO, Dick Togo, & Yujiro Takahashi

* Great-O-Khan def. Togi Makabe

* BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, & Shingo Takagi def. DOUKI, Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Toru Yano, Master Wato, & Ryusuke Taguchi def. TAKA Michinoku, El Desperado, & Minoru Suzuki

* Tiger Mask def. El Phantasmo

* Robbie Eagles def. Taiji Ishimori

* NEVER Openweight Championship Lumberjack Match: EVIL def. Tomohiro Ishii

* SANADA & Tetsuya Naito def. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada