NJPW Names Antonio Inoki as Honorary Lifetime Chairman

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) issued an announcement on NJPW1972.com that promotional founder Antonio Inoki has been named as the Honorary Lifetime Chairman of NJPW. Inoki passed away last week at 79 years old. You can read NJPW’s full announcement below:

Notice Regarding Antonio Inoki and New Japan Pro-Wrestling

New Japan Pro-Wrestling wishes once again to express profound grief at the passing of founder Antonio Inoki, and our deepest sympathies to fans, family and friends.

As part of our 50th Anniversary celebrations, and to celebrate Antonio Inoki’s role as a founder, wrestler and beyond, NJPW had planned to name Mr. Inoki the Honorary Lifetime Chairman of New Japan Pro-Wrestling. After Antonio Inoki graciously accepted the invitation, he was officially named Honorary Lifetime Chairman on September 1 2022.

This information was due to be made public on October 10 at Declaration of Power in Ryogoku Sumo Hall. It is to our deep sadness that this announcement cannot take place as previously planned. However, in accordance with Mr. Inoki’s wishes, all of us at New Japan Pro-Wrestling will continue to move forward and lead the professional wrestling world to the utmost of our abilities.