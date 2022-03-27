wrestling / News
NJPW New Japan Cup 2022 Final Results: Cup Winner Crowned, More
The finals of the 2022 NJPW New Japan Cup were held on Sunday, with the winner of this year’s Cup being crowned and more. Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Tetsuya Naito in the finals of the tournament today; you can see the results below (per Wrestling Inc:
* BUSHI defeated Kosei Fujita
* Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, El Phantasmo, Gedo & Taiji Ishimori (Bullet Club) defeated Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi, Jado
* Minoru Suzuki, Taichi & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (Suzuki-gun) defeated Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano & YOH (CHAOS)
* SHO & Yujiro Takahashi (House of Torture) defeated El Desperado & TAKA Michinoku (Suzuki-gun)
* Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb & Will Ospreay (United Empire) defeated Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Hirooki Goto, & YOSHI-HASHI
* Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi (Los Ingobernables de Japon) defeated Dick Togo & EVIL (House Of Torture)
* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada, Satoshi Kojima & Tiger Mask defeated CIMA, El Lindaman, T-Hawk, & Tatsumi Fujinami
* New Japan Cup Final: Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Tetsuya Naito
