NJPW New Japan Cup Night Eight Results
NJPW held night five of the New Japan Cup tournament earlier today at Big Palette Fukushima in Koriyama, Fukushima, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Satoshi Kojima & Yuji Nagata def. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Katsuya Murashima
* United Empire (Callum Newman, Great-O-Khan, Jakob Austin Young, Jeff Cobb & TJP) def. Daiki Nagai, El Phantasmo, Jado, Oleg Boltin & Toru Yano
* TMDK (Hartley Jackson, Ryohei Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr.) def. Tomoaki Honma, Tomohiro Ishii & YOSH-HASHI
* BULLET CLUB War Dogs (David Finlay, Drilla Moloney & SANADA) def. Just 4 Guys (Taichi, TAKA Michinoku & Yuya Uemura)
* BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens & Gabe Kidd) vs. House Of Torture (Ren Narita, SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) ended in a double count out
* House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi) def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji)
* New Japan Cup 2025 Semi Final: Shota Umino def. Shingo Takagi
