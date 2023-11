NJPW New Japan Road Results: Taichi Wins KOPW Title

NJPW held its New Japan Road event today at the Yamagata Big Wing venue in Yamagata, Japan. You can find results below, via NJPW’s English-language website:

* Satoshi Kojima, Togi Makabe & Hiroyoshi Tenzan def. Yuto Nakashima, Boltin Oleg & Oskar Leube

* Toru Yano & Master Wato def. Gedo & Taiji Ishimori

* Bishamon & YOH def. Callum Newman, HENARE & Great-O-Khan

* Shota Umino, Tiger Mask, Minoru Suzuki & Yuji Nagata def. BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Yota Tsuji & Shingo Takagi

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Dick Togo, Yujiro Takahashi & EVIL def. TAKA Michinoku, DOUKI, Yuya Uemura & SANADA

* NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii (c) def. Ren Narita, Ryusuke Taguchi & Tomoaki Honma

* KOPW 2023 Provisional Title: Taichi def. SHO (c) to win the title.

Even though the entire match TAICHI was against all odds at the end SHO knocked out the special referee Uncle Nobu and TAICHI connects the "Last Ride" Hiroyuki Unno appeared for the three count and TAICHI regained the #njpw KOPW Title #njroadpic.twitter.com/cgVigATB1x — ERD Wrestling (@ERD_Wrestling) November 17, 2023