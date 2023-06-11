– NJPW continued its New Japan Road tour earlier today with another live event earlier at the Ibaraki Kamisu Disaster Prevention Arena in Ibaraki, Japan. Below are some results, per New Japan’s website:

* Ryusuke Taguchi beat Yuto Nakashima at 8:46.

* Great Bash Heel (Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma) beat Oleg Boltin & Ryohei Oiwa at 9:47.

* CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & Toru Yano), Master Wato & Tiger Mask defeated The House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) at 8:01.

* The United Empire (Aaron Henare, Francesco Akira & TJP) picked up the win over The Bullet Club (Clark Connors, Dan Moloney & Gedo) at 11:03.

* The Bullet Club’s War Dogs (Alex Coughlin & Gabriel Kidd) beat Oskar Leube & YOSHI-HASHI at 12:52.

* CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, YOH & Tomohiro Ishii) & Hiroshi Tanahashi beat Strong Style (El Desperado & Ren Narita), Shota Umino & Hiroyoshi Tenzan at 12:25.

* 10-Man Tag Team Main Event Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji) beat Just 5 Guys (DOUKI, SANADA, Taichi, TAKA Michinoku & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) at 16:30.