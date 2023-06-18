– NJPW continued the New Japan Road tour earlier today at the Sakura Civic Gymnasium in Chiba, Japan. In the main event, ANJPW Triple Crown Champion Yuji Nagata teamed with Hiroshi Tanahashi, Master Wato, and Satoshi Kojima against an All Japan Pro-Wrestling team of Atsuki Aoyagi, Yuma Aoyagi, Kento Miyahara, and Yuma Anzai. Below are some results from NJPW1972.com:

* Kosei Fujita vs. Ryohei Oiwa ended in a time-limit draw at 10:00.

* Oleg Boltin & Ryusuke Taguchi beat Oskar Leube & Tiger Mask at 7:24.

* CHAOS (Toru Yano, YOH & YOSHI-HASHI) & Togi Makabe beat House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) at 8:18.

* The United Empire (Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan & TJP) beat BULLET CLUB (Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney & Gedo) at 11:58.

* The Bullet Club War Dogs (Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd) beat Hirooki Goto & Yuto Nakashima at 10:53.

* Strong Style (El Desperado & Ren Narita) & Shota Umino beat CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii) & Tomoaki Honma 11:07.

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji) beat Just 5 Guys (SANADA, Taichi, TAKA Michinoku & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) at 9:46.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Master Wato, Satoshi Kojima & Yuji Nagata wer victorious over Zennichi Shin Jidai (Atsuki Aoyagi, Kento Miyahara, Yuma Anzai & Yuma Aoyagi) at 23:15.

You can also check out some video highlights and backstage promo interview clips from today’s NJPW New Japan Road event below:











