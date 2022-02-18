NJPW New Years Golden Series Results 2.17.22: Elimination Tag Match Main Events

NJPW held the 13th night of their New Years Golden Series tour on Thursday morning, featuring a big elimination tag team match and more. You can see the results below from the show, which took place in Tokyo, Japan, per Fightful:

* Great-O-Khan defeated Ryohei Oiwa

* Tomoaki Honma, Master Wato, & Ryusuke Tagachi defeated Akio Fujita, Tiger Mask, & Robbie Eagles

* El Phantasmo, Jado, & Taiji Ishimori defeated DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, & El Desperado

* Taichi & Minoru Suzuki defeated Yuji Nagata & Toru Yano

* Tomohiro Ishii & YOH defeated SHO & Yujiro Takahashi

* YOSHI-HASHI, YOH, Tomohiro Ishii, & Hirooki Goto defeated Dick Togo, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi, & EVIL

* Elimination Match: Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, SANADA, & Tetsuya Naito defeated Satoshi Kojima, Togi Makabe, Hiroshi Tanahashi, & Kazuchika Okada