wrestling / News
NJPW New Years Golden Series Results 2.17.22: Elimination Tag Match Main Events
NJPW held the 13th night of their New Years Golden Series tour on Thursday morning, featuring a big elimination tag team match and more. You can see the results below from the show, which took place in Tokyo, Japan, per Fightful:
* Great-O-Khan defeated Ryohei Oiwa
* Tomoaki Honma, Master Wato, & Ryusuke Tagachi defeated Akio Fujita, Tiger Mask, & Robbie Eagles
* El Phantasmo, Jado, & Taiji Ishimori defeated DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, & El Desperado
* Taichi & Minoru Suzuki defeated Yuji Nagata & Toru Yano
* Tomohiro Ishii & YOH defeated SHO & Yujiro Takahashi
* YOSHI-HASHI, YOH, Tomohiro Ishii, & Hirooki Goto defeated Dick Togo, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi, & EVIL
* Elimination Match: Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, SANADA, & Tetsuya Naito defeated Satoshi Kojima, Togi Makabe, Hiroshi Tanahashi, & Kazuchika Okada
More Trending Stories
- Note On Rumored Plan For Buddy Matthews In AEW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan Will Not Reveal Details About Cody’s Exit From AEW
- Amanda Huber, Aubrey Edwards Push Back on Rumors Around Brandi Rhodes’ AEW Exit
- Brock Lesnar Reflects On Steve Austin Walking Out Of WWE In 2002: ‘It Was Probably The Right Decision’