NJPW New Year’s Golden Series Results: KOPW Provisional Trophy Changes Hands

NJPW New Year’s Golden Series saw a new KOPW Provisional Trophy holder crowned, an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match and more. You can see the results from the show, which aired last night on New Japan World, below per Fightful:

* Jado, Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo def. Tiger Mask, Robbie Eagles & Kosei Fujita

* Taichi & DOUKI def. Ryohei Oiwa & Tomohiro Ishii

* Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi def. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Great-O-Khan def. Satoshi Kojima

* Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI & SANADA def. Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Yuji Nagata & Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Dog Cage KOPW 2022 Provisional Trophy Match: Toru Yano def. Minoru Suzuki

* NEVER Openweight Six-Man Championship Match: SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & EVIL def. YOH, YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Kazuchika Okada def. Tetsuya Naito