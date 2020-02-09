wrestling / News
NJPW News: Attendance For New Beginning in Osaka, Wrestle Kingdom 14 Documentary
February 9, 2020 | Posted by
– The attendance was announced for last night’s NJPW New Beginning in Osaka. According to Wrestling Inc, it was announced during show that the attendance was 11,411.
– The company also released the following 47-minute documentary that looks at Wrestle Kingdom 14:
