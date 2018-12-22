Quantcast

 

NJPW News: Tama Tonga Announces Leader Of Bullet Club, NJPW New Beginning Sells Out, New Video About CHAOS

December 22, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tama Tonga

– Tama Tonga announced on Twitter that Jay White is now the leader of the Bullet Club. He wrote:

– NJPW has released a new video with part two of the history of CHAOS, focusing on the group’s time between 2009-2012 including Kazuchika Okada, Shinsuke Nakamura and others.

– Tickets for NJPW’s The New Beginning shows in Los Angeles (Globe Theater) and Charlotte (Grady Cole Center) are sold out. Kevin Kelly made the announcement on Twitter:

