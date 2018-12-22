NJPW News: Tama Tonga Announces Leader Of Bullet Club, NJPW New Beginning Sells Out, New Video About CHAOS

– Tama Tonga announced on Twitter that Jay White is now the leader of the Bullet Club. He wrote:

Jay White is now the leader of #BulletClub …@JayWhiteNZ — 'Bad Boy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) December 22, 2018

Take the lead @JayWhiteNZ , we trust you. — 'Bad Boy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) December 22, 2018

The Real RnR 2.0 🗡

….back to the roots. pic.twitter.com/7klHnG0ZW3 — 'Bad Boy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) December 22, 2018

– NJPW has released a new video with part two of the history of CHAOS, focusing on the group’s time between 2009-2012 including Kazuchika Okada, Shinsuke Nakamura and others.

– Tickets for NJPW’s The New Beginning shows in Los Angeles (Globe Theater) and Charlotte (Grady Cole Center) are sold out. Kevin Kelly made the announcement on Twitter: