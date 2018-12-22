wrestling / News
NJPW News: Tama Tonga Announces Leader Of Bullet Club, NJPW New Beginning Sells Out, New Video About CHAOS
– Tama Tonga announced on Twitter that Jay White is now the leader of the Bullet Club. He wrote:
Jay White is now the leader of #BulletClub …@JayWhiteNZ
— 'Bad Boy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) December 22, 2018
Take the lead @JayWhiteNZ , we trust you.
— 'Bad Boy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) December 22, 2018
The Real RnR 2.0 🗡
….back to the roots. pic.twitter.com/7klHnG0ZW3
— 'Bad Boy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) December 22, 2018
– NJPW has released a new video with part two of the history of CHAOS, focusing on the group’s time between 2009-2012 including Kazuchika Okada, Shinsuke Nakamura and others.
– Tickets for NJPW’s The New Beginning shows in Los Angeles (Globe Theater) and Charlotte (Grady Cole Center) are sold out. Kevin Kelly made the announcement on Twitter:
So LA @njpw1972 show is sold out. Totally clean in less than 20 minutes. January 30th at the Globe Theater is going to be rocking!
Same for Charlotte and Grady Cole with a first day sellout of the tickets put on sale. More will be put on sale soon. #NJNBG pic.twitter.com/NFofuOyl0r
— Kevin Kelly (@realkevinkelly) December 22, 2018