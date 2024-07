Tonight’s episode of NJPW On AXS TV will kick off their coverage of the G1 Climax 34. Tonight’s episode is set to air the following matches from the first night of the tournament:

* Tetsuya Naito vs Shingo Takagi

* Yota Tsuji vs. Konosuke Takeshita

NJPW on AXS TV airs immediately after TNA Impact at 10 PM ET.