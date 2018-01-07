NJPW Owner Says He Wants to Work With More WWE-Related Talent

– NJPW owner Takaaki Kidani discussed wanting to work with more WWE-related talent and more while speaking with Tokyo Sports. Purolove reported Strigga posted to Twitter with translation from the interview, in which Kidani says he wants to continue filling out the Tokyo Dome but needs more young Japanese stars, specifically noting he needs a heavyweight in his twenties. Kidani added that the company will have more money thanks to their rising fan base and that he wants to work with more talent that have a relationship with WWE, noting he will do that until “the other side” says: “Let’s get along”:

In Toyko Sports Takaaki Kidani said that in two years time he wants to fill the seats in the outfield of the Tokyo Dome and mobilize even more fans. Therefore he says New Japan needs young japanese stars, specifically a heavyweight star in his 20s. — STRIGGA (@STRIGGA) January 5, 2018

Kidani furthermore said that he remembers how the New Japan fan club had 1,890 members in 2012 and now membership figures are at 12,000. Kidani: "The base is rising. Various synergies are occurring. New Japan's sales are also rising." — STRIGGA (@STRIGGA) January 5, 2018