NJPW Owner Says He Wants to Work With More WWE-Related Talent

January 7, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris jericho NJPW - Wrestle Kingdom 12

– NJPW owner Takaaki Kidani discussed wanting to work with more WWE-related talent and more while speaking with Tokyo Sports. Purolove reported Strigga posted to Twitter with translation from the interview, in which Kidani says he wants to continue filling out the Tokyo Dome but needs more young Japanese stars, specifically noting he needs a heavyweight in his twenties. Kidani added that the company will have more money thanks to their rising fan base and that he wants to work with more talent that have a relationship with WWE, noting he will do that until “the other side” says: “Let’s get along”:

