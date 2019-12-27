NJPW President Harold Meij Reportedly Makes $851,000 A Year

In a note about Bushiroad’s financial report for 2019, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that NJPW President Harold Meij makes around $851,000 a year. He also makes an additional $212,000 from being on the Bushiroad board of directors, for a total of $1,063,000. The financial report covers the months of August to October. Some talent were reportedly ‘surprised’ by how much Meij actually makes, although it wasn’t revealed how much main event talent earn.

Last year, Meij’s salary was listed at $691,000 per year, but it’s unknown if that was through his NJPW or Bushiroad work. It also said he owned 452,000 of stock at the time, which equals $5 million.