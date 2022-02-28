NJPW Pulls Kota Ibushi & Hiroyoshi Tenzan From NJPW Anniversary, New Japan Cup

NJPW has had to make some adjustments to their NJPW Anniversary show, pulling Kota Ibushi & Hiroyoshi Tenzan from the card. NJPW announced on Sunday night that Ibushi is out of the 50th Anniversary show and the New Japan Cup after consultation with trainers and medical staff, while Tenzen is also out of the Anniversary event.

Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Kota Ibushi to miss Anniversary, New Japan Cup 【50th】

Kota Ibushi has been diligently preparing for a scheduled return on March 1 at the Nippon Budokan. However, after careful consultation with trainers, medical staff and the NJPW medical committee, and based on the results of a final medical evaluation, the difficult decision has been made to delay Ibushi’s return, and remove him from Wednesday’s Anniversary card. The following change has been made to the event.

4th match:

Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Kota Ibushi vs Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare ->

Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, Yuto Nakashima & Kosei Fujita vs Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare

Furthermore, after concerns around Ibushi’s condition across several potential singles matches in the New Japan Cup tournament, the decision has been made for him to withdraw. His first round match against Great-O-Khan on March 6 will be considered forfeit, and O-Khan will advance to March 12 in Aichi where he will face Taiji Ishimori.

Additionally, Hiroyoshi Tenzan is still recovering from a knee injury, and will not be taking part in the New Japan Cup. His second round match against the winner of Taichi and Toru Yano on March 9 in Korakuen will be considered forfeit, and either Yano or Taichi will advance to the third round March 16 in Aichi.

We deeply apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Tenzan and Ibushi wrestle and appreciate your understanding. New Japan Pro-Wrestling joins fans in wishing the very best for both men in their recovery.