NJPW Releases Wrestle Kingdom 15 Attendance Figures

– New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has released the following attendance figures for Nights 1 & 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 15. The two-night event was held on Monday and Tuesday at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan:

* Night 1 (1.04.21): 12,689

* Night 2 (1.05.21): 7,801

The events had a combined attendance of 20,409. While fans were able to attend the shows live, they required seating restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic similar to previous events since NJPW returned from hiatus caused by said pandemic.

Additionally, the Japanese government on Monday stated that a state of emergency could be declared around Tokyo due to the rising number of positive coronavirus cases (via Reuters).

