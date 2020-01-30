NJPW Reportedly In Talks With Viceland For TV Deal

It was announced last month that NJPW would be leaving AXS TV and had no plans to air their events in the US this year. However, that could change soon. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there have been some preliminary talks between NJPW and Viceland for a US TV deal. It was described that there were “at least opening of lines of communications.”

The negotiations are expected to take a long time because TV-Asahi owns New Japan footage rights, and the AXS/NJPW deal was between AXS and TV-Asahi.