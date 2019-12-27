wrestling / News
There Are No Plans To Air NJPW Events In The US In 2020
NJPW has announced on social media that there are no plans to broadcast their events during 2020, including Wrestle Kingdom 14. It is unknown if this will also include AXS, but that seems to be the case. There had been speculation about NJPW’s status on AXS back in September when Impact Wrestling parent company Anthem Media purchased the network.
The post reads: “In response to US fan queries: There are currently no plans for TV broadcast of NJPW events in 2020 (WK14 included) in the US. Thank you for joining us on TV so far. We invite you to join @njpwworld for all the action in 2020, LIVE and in English!”
In response to US fan queries
There are currently no plans for TV broadcast of NJPW events in 2020 (WK14 included) in the US.
Thank you for joining us on TV so far. We invite you to join @njpwworld for all the action in 2020, LIVE and in English!https://t.co/ldAvP7y3CH#njpw pic.twitter.com/C0gV2JuJ37
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 27, 2019
