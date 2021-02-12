NJPW Reveals Cards For Castle Attack On February 27-28

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the lineups for both nights of their upcoming Castle Attack event on February 27 and 28, which includes four title matches on night two. The match between Tetsuya Naito and champion Kota Ibushi for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship, revealed earlier this week, will happen on the second night. Here are both lineups:

Night One (February 27):

* Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs United Empire (Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan)

* YOSHI-HASHI vs Tanga Loa

* Hirooki Goto vs Tama Tonga

* KOPW 2021: Toru Yano vs Chase Owens

* Jay White vs Tomohiro Ishii

* Kazuchika Okada vs EVIL

Night Two (February 28):

* TenCozy (Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan) vs United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Will Ospreay)

* CHAOS (Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada) vs BULLET CLUB (Jay White, Chase Owens & EVIL)

* IWGP Tag Team Championships: Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) (c) vs CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto)

* NEVER Openweight Championship: Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs Great-O-Khan

– IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs El Phantasmo

– IWGP Intercontinental Championship: Kota Ibushi (c) vs Tetsuya Naito