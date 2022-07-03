wrestling / News
NJPW Reveals First-Round Matches For Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Tournament
NJPW has announced the first-round matches in the Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Tournament. The company announced the following bouts for the tournament, which begins on the July 9th episode of NJPW Strong:
– Christopher Daniels & Yuya Uemura vs. The Factory (Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto)
– TMDK vs. WCWC
– Stray Dog Army vs. Midnight Heat
– Aussie Open vs. Dark Order (Alan Angels & Evil Uno)
