NJPW Reveals First-Round Matches For Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Tournament

NJPW has announced the first-round matches in the Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Tournament. The company announced the following bouts for the tournament, which begins on the July 9th episode of NJPW Strong:

– Christopher Daniels & Yuya Uemura vs. The Factory (Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto)

– TMDK vs. WCWC

– Stray Dog Army vs. Midnight Heat

– Aussie Open vs. Dark Order (Alan Angels & Evil Uno)