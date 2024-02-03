wrestling / News
NJPW Road to the New Beginning Results 2.03.24: LIJ Wins in Headliner
– NJPW continued the Road to the New Beginning tour earlier today at the Siden Chemical Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event had an announced attendance of 838 people. Below are some results from New Japan’s website:
* Katsuya Murashima & Oleg Boltin beat Shoma Kato & Togi Makabe at 8:48.
* El Desperado, Toru Yano & YOH beat House Of Torture (SHO, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi) at 9:20.
* Hirooki Goto, Ryusuke Taguchi & Shota Umino defeated House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL & Ren Narita) at 9:57.
* The Bullet Club (Chase Owens, KENTA & Taiji Ishimori) beatGuerrillas Of Destiny (El Phantasmo, Hikuleo & Jado) at 8:56.
* TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Zack Sabre Jr.) beat Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tiger Mask, Tomoaki Honma & Tomohiro Ishii) at 13:15.
* The Bullet Club War Dogs (Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, David Finlay, Drilla Moloney & Gabe Kidd) beat The United Empire (Callum Newman, Francesco Akira, HENARE, Jeff Cobb & TJP) at 12:40.
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji) beat Just 5 Guys (DOUKI, SANADA, Taichi, TAKA Michinoku & Yuya Uemura) at 14:03.
