– NJPW continued its Road to the New Beginning tour on Thursday with an event in Fukushima, Japan at the Iwaki City Gymnasium. Below are some results per New Japan’s website:

* Katsuya Murashima & Oleg Boltin def. Shoma Kato & Toru Yano at 8:50.

* House Of Torture (SHO, Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Yujiro Takahashi) def. El Desperado, Ryusuke Taguchi & Yuji Nagata at 9:34.

* Shota Umino, Tiger Mask & YOH def. House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL & Ren Narita) at 10:05.

* The Bullet Club (Chase Owens, KENTA & Taiji Ishimori) def. Guerrillas Of Destiny (El Phantasmo, Hikuleo & Jado) at 10:40.

* TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Zack Sabre Jr.) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma & YOSHI-HASHI at 11:57.

* The Bullet Club War Dogs (Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, David Finlay, Drilla Moloney & Gabe Kidd) beat The United Empire (Callum Newman, Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan, HENARE & TJP) at 13:26.

* Just 5 Guys (DOUKI, SANADA, Taichi, TAKA Michinoku & Yuya Uemura) beat Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji) at 15:37.