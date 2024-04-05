NJPW Road To Sakura Genesis Results 4.4.24: Six-Man Tag Main Event, More

NJPW held the latest night of its Road to Sakura Genesis tour on Thursday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the Ibaraki, Japan show, per Fightful:

* Catch 22 def. Katsuya Murashima & Shoma Kato

* Intergalactic Jet Setters & Ryusuke Taguchi def. Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney & Gedo

* Just 5 Guys def. Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Oleg Boltin & Tomoaki Honma

* Chase Owens & Taiji Ishimori def. Tiger Mask & YOSHI-HASHI

* El Desperado, Shota Umino & YOH def. Ren Narita, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi

* EVIL & Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. BUSHI & Shingo Takagi

* Hiromu Takahashi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji def. Callum Newman, Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb