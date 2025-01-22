NJPW Road to the New Beginning Night 1 Results

NJPW held night one of the Road To The New Beginning tour today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Shoma Kato

* House Of Torture (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi, & Ren Narita) defeated Daiki Nagai, Katsuya Murashima, Boltin Oleg, and Toru Yano

* BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & SANADA) defeated Just 4 Guys (TAKA Michinoku & Taichi)

* Master Wato, Tomohiro Ishii, Shota Umino defeated United Empire (Jakob Austin Young, Francesco Akira, & Great-O-Khan)

* TMDK (Hartley Jackson, Robbie Eagles, & Ryohei Oiwa) defeated CHAOS (Tomoaki Honma, YOH, & YOSHI-HASHI)

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, & Yota Tsuji defeated BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, Drilla Moloney, & Gabe Kidd)

* El Desperado & Hirooki Goto defeated TMDK (Kosei Fujita & Zack Sabre Jr.)