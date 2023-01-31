– NJPW continued the Road to the New Beginning tour with another event earlier today at the Akita Furusato Village Dome Theater in Akita, Japan. The card had an announced attendance of 659 people. Below are some results from New Japan’s official website:

* It was announced that YOH would be unable to make it to the show due to a fever.

* The Great-O-Khan beat Yuto Nakajima at 7:45.

* Tomoaki Honma & Tiger Mask beat Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Oscar Loiwe at 12:30.

* Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo beat Jado & Master Wato at 10:06.

* Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi beat Gedo & KENTA at 13:09.

* TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Zack Sabre Jr.) defeated Ryohei Oiwa, YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto at 14:57.

* The United Empire (Aaron Henare, Francesco Akira, TJP & Will Ospreay) beat Just 4 Guys (DOUKI, Taichi, TAKA Michinoku & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) at 14:02.

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) beat Kazuchika Okada, Ryusuke Taguchi, Shota Umino & Togi Makabe at 19:18.

* After the main event, Shingo Takagi promised he would crush Kazuchika Okada “with absolute confidence.”