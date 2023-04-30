NJPW Road to Wrestling Dontaku Results 4.30.23: LIJ Wins in Headliner

– NJPW continued the Road to Wrestling Dontaku tour earlier today at the Grand Messe Kumamoto in Kumamoto, Japan. Below are some results, per New Japan’s website:

* The House Of Torture (Dick Togo, EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) beat CHAOS (Hirooki Goto, YOH, & YOSHI-HASHI) & Ryohei Oiwa at 9:13.

* The Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA) & Yuto Nakashima beat The United Empire (Francesco Akira, The Great-O-Khan, & TJP) at 10:13.

* The United Empire (Aaron Henare, Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) picked up the win over TMDK (Kosei Fujita, Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste, & Zack Sabre Jr.) at 10:53.

* BULLET CLUB (KENTA & Taiji Ishimori) beat The Guerrillas Of Destiny (Hikuleo & Jado) at 6:33.

* Master Wato & Tama Tonga defeated The Bullet Club (David Finlay & Gedo) at 6:24.

* CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, & Toru Yano) & Tomoaki Honma beat Strong Style (El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki, & Ren Narita) & Oskar Leube at 11:22.

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) beat Just 5 Guys (DOUKI, SANADA, Taichi, & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) at 20:53.

SANADA will be defending his IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Hiromu Takahashi this Wednesday at Wrestling Dontaku in Fukuoka. You can also check out some highlights and clips, and post-match interview comments from today’s event below:







