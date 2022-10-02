wrestling / News
NJPW Royal Quest II Night 1 Full Results 10.01.2022: Heavyweight Tag Team Title & More
The initial night of Royal Quest II was held live on October 1, 2022 by New Japan Pro-Wrestling in London, England. The presentation will be accessible for VOD in the future on NJPW World, but you can find complete results (per Callum Wiggins) and some highlights below.
*Gabriel Kidd def. Dan Moloney
*Michael Oku & Ricky Knight Jr. def. United Empire (Gideon Grey & Great-O-Khan)
*Alex Windsor & Ava White def. Jazzy Gabert & Kanji
*Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA & Tetsuya Naito) def. Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, El Desperado & Zack Sabre Jr.)
*CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii) def. Bad Dude Tito & Zak Knight
*Guerrillas Of Destiny (Hikuleo, Jado & Tama Tonga) & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. BULLET CLUB (Doc Gallows, Gedo, Jay White & Karl Anderson)
*Will Ospreay def. Shota Umino
*IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles: FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) def. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis)
Red Shoes being so over gives me so much life force. Amazing show! #njpw #RoyalQuestII #royalquest2 pic.twitter.com/4Dpbt1KMjb
— Kayfabe Krimes (@KayfabeKrimes) October 1, 2022
Welcome back @Great_O_Khan 🙌🇬🇧
オーカーン様おかえりなさいませ！！#RoyalQuestII #njpw #新日本プロレス #ロンドン pic.twitter.com/FwSAb8uhag
— rarityxxx (@vivconduit441) October 1, 2022
x is revealed at last #RoyalQuestII pic.twitter.com/HdfcsqpSl5
— vamp @ royal quest (@strugglingvamp_) October 1, 2022
@DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR @TonyKhan are you listening?
Put the best tag team planet in the world on TV #FTR #RoyalQuestII @njpwworld pic.twitter.com/2bnWH9JaVG
— Luca Carbonaro (@carbonexus92) October 1, 2022
Can we just call them 7 ⭐️ FTR from now on? Seen them on TV loads but you need to see them live to do them justice! @DaxFTR @CashWheelerFTR #RoyalQuest pic.twitter.com/WiLypNvPNa
— Jamie Hollis (@Jamie5Star) October 1, 2022