NJPW Royal Quest II Night 1 Full Results 10.01.2022: Heavyweight Tag Team Title & More

The initial night of Royal Quest II was held live on October 1, 2022 by New Japan Pro-Wrestling in London, England. The presentation will be accessible for VOD in the future on NJPW World, but you can find complete results (per Callum Wiggins) and some highlights below.

*Gabriel Kidd def. Dan Moloney

*Michael Oku & Ricky Knight Jr. def. United Empire (Gideon Grey & Great-O-Khan)

*Alex Windsor & Ava White def. Jazzy Gabert & Kanji

*Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA & Tetsuya Naito) def. Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, El Desperado & Zack Sabre Jr.)

*CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii) def. Bad Dude Tito & Zak Knight

*Guerrillas Of Destiny (Hikuleo, Jado & Tama Tonga) & Hiroshi Tanahashi def. BULLET CLUB (Doc Gallows, Gedo, Jay White & Karl Anderson)

*Will Ospreay def. Shota Umino

*IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Titles: FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) def. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis)

