NJPW Royal Quest II Night 2 Results 10.01.2022: Tetsuya Naito Beats Sack Sabre Jr.

– NJPW Royal Quest II continued with Night 2 earlier today in London, England at the Crystal Palace Indoor Arena. Below are some results for the event (via Callum Wiggins):

* El Desperado & Douki beat Robbie X & Michael Oku.

* SANADA & Hiromu Takahashi beat Top Guns (Luke Jacob & Ethan Allen).

* IWGP Women’s Championship Tournament: Jazzy Gabert beat Ava White to advance in the tournament.

* The United Empire (Will Ospreay, Great-O-Khan, Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis & Gideon Grey) beat FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood), Shota Umino, Gabriel Kidd & Ricky Knight Jr. The Great-O-Khan pinned Knight, which could possibly earn him a shot at the British Heavyweight Championship.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hikuleo, & Tama Tonga beat The Bullet Club (Jay White, Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows & Jay White). After the match, the Bullet Club attempted a beatdown, but Tama Tonga and Hikuleo took them out and posed with the NEVER Openweight and IWGP World Championships.

* Kazuchika Okada beat Bad Dude Tito.

* Tomohiro Ishii beat Yota Tsuji.

* Tetsuya Naito beat Zack Sabre Jr. Hiroshi Tanahashi will now receive IWGP United States Title match in the near future.

The NJPW Royal Quest II events will be available on NJPW World later on.

