wrestling / News
NJPW Royal Quest III Results: Will Ospreay Defeats Zack Sabre Jr
New Japan Pro Wrestling held their event NJPW Royal Quest III earlier today at the Copper Box Arena in London, England. You can find results below, via Fightful:
* Taiji Ishimori def. Robbie X
* El Desperado def. Trent Seven
* Yota Tsuji def. Luke Jacobs
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) (c) def. Cameron Khai & Leon Slater
* Guerrillas Of Destiny (El Phantasmo, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) def. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Alex Coughlin, David Finlay & Gabe Kidd)
* Ren Narita & Shota Umino def. United Empire (Francesco Akira & Great-O-Khan)
* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Tetsuya Naito) def. Just 5 Guys (DOUKI & SANADA)
* Eddie Kingston, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Michael Oku def. United Empire (HENARE, Jeff Cobb & TJP)
* Shingo Takagi def. Tomohiro Ishii
* IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay (c) def. Zack Sabre Jr.
A TOP ROPE ARM BAR IS FCKIN CRAZY #NJPW #ROYALQUEST
— 🅰️🅾️ (@KXNGAO) October 14, 2023
Ishii vs. Shingo#njpw #royalquest pic.twitter.com/2vQ1R1S0qJ
— Pro Wrestling Pals (@WrestlingPals) October 14, 2023
Tokyo Dome Main Event#njpw #royalquest pic.twitter.com/3pz6SxeVj4
— Pro Wrestling Pals (@WrestlingPals) October 14, 2023
Robbie X and Ishimori starting out fast af #NJPW #RoyalQuest
— 🅰️🅾️ (@KXNGAO) October 14, 2023
Drilla Maloney took Leon Slaters soul 🕊️🕊️🕊️ #NJPW #Royalquest
pic.twitter.com/8sWyj516U6
— 🅰️🅾️ (@KXNGAO) October 14, 2023