NJPW Royal Quest III Results: Will Ospreay Defeats Zack Sabre Jr

New Japan Pro Wrestling held their event NJPW Royal Quest III earlier today at the Copper Box Arena in London, England. You can find results below, via Fightful:

* Taiji Ishimori def. Robbie X

* El Desperado def. Trent Seven

* Yota Tsuji def. Luke Jacobs

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) (c) def. Cameron Khai & Leon Slater

* Guerrillas Of Destiny (El Phantasmo, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) def. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Alex Coughlin, David Finlay & Gabe Kidd)

* Ren Narita & Shota Umino def. United Empire (Francesco Akira & Great-O-Khan)

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Tetsuya Naito) def. Just 5 Guys (DOUKI & SANADA)

* Eddie Kingston, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Michael Oku def. United Empire (HENARE, Jeff Cobb & TJP)

* Shingo Takagi def. Tomohiro Ishii

* IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay (c) def. Zack Sabre Jr.