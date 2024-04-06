NJPW Sakura Genesis show took place on Saturday from Tokyo, Japan. You can see the full results below from the event, which aired on NJPW World, per New Japan’s website:

* Boltin Oleg, Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii def. 2AW (Ayato Yoshida, Chicharito Shoki & Takuro Niki)

* TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Kosei Fujita) def. Ryusuke Taguchi & El Desperado

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi) def. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Gedo & David Finlay)

* Just Five Guys (DOUKI, Yuya Uemura & SANADA) def. United Empire (Callum Newman, Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb)

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) (c) def. Catch 2/2 (Francesco Akira & TJP) and Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA)

* IWGP Tag Team Championship Match: Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) def. Bullet Club (Chase Owens & KENTA) (c) to win the titles

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: SHO def. YOH by referee stoppage.

* Shota Umino & Jon Moxley def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Ren Narita & Jack Perry)

* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Shingo Takagi def. EVIL (c) to win the title.

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Tetsuya Naito (c) def. Yota Tsuji