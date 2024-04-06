wrestling / News
NJPW Sakura Genesis Results 4.6.24: Tetsuya Naito Defends Against Yota Tsuji
NJPW Sakura Genesis show took place on Saturday from Tokyo, Japan. You can see the full results below from the event, which aired on NJPW World, per New Japan’s website:
* Boltin Oleg, Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii def. 2AW (Ayato Yoshida, Chicharito Shoki & Takuro Niki)
* TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Kosei Fujita) def. Ryusuke Taguchi & El Desperado
* Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi) def. BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Gedo & David Finlay)
* Just Five Guys (DOUKI, Yuya Uemura & SANADA) def. United Empire (Callum Newman, Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb)
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney) (c) def. Catch 2/2 (Francesco Akira & TJP) and Intergalactic Jet Setters (Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA)
* IWGP Tag Team Championship Match: Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) def. Bullet Club (Chase Owens & KENTA) (c) to win the titles
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: SHO def. YOH by referee stoppage.
* Shota Umino & Jon Moxley def. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Ren Narita & Jack Perry)
* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Shingo Takagi def. EVIL (c) to win the title.
* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Tetsuya Naito (c) def. Yota Tsuji