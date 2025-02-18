NJPW Still Working On Several Talent Contracts

Several NJPW wrestlers entered 2025 without contracts, as is typical with the company’s January contract expiration cycle.

As of early February, some wrestlers were still working without new deals in place. While the status of individual contracts remains unclear, names like Gabe Kidd, David Finlay, Kevin Knight, and Zack Sabre Jr. were among those whose contracts had expired, though new deals were expected.

David Finlay has since been announced for upcoming NJPW events. Fightful Select reports that while progress on new deals was slow in January, communication between NJPW and the wrestlers was ongoing.