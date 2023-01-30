NJPW Changes STRONG Brand To Encompass All American NJPW Shows

NJPW has announced some big changes to their NJPW STRONG brand, with the brand set to consist of all the company’s shows in America as one of the changes. The company announced on Sunday that moving forward, all NJPW events in the US will be under the STRONG brand, and that the weekly taping format of NJPW Strong will move to a “duel model” of STRONG LIVE and STRONG On Demand.

This change starts with next month’s NJPW Battle in the Valley, which takes place on February 18th and is headlined by Mercedes Mone vs. KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship. The announcement notes that “All this action will also be made available in March with NJPW STRONG On Demand” an that “STRONG On Demand will see matches from STRONG Live cards delivered in a four part weekly basis through the month, much as NJPW STRONG has been to date.”

