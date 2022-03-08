wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Collision Set For May at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia
NJPW has announced that it’s NJPW Strong Collision show will take place in May at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena. NJPW made the announcement on Monday that the show will take place on May 15th in the former ECW Arena. The announcement advertises Jeff Cobb, Will Ospreay, Jay White “and more” for the show.
You can see the full announcement below:
Collision to hit Philadelphia May 15!
NJPW STRONG returns to the 2300 Arena in May
Last fall, NJPW STRONG wowed the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia with two nights for the Showdown series, as Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley warred with minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer.
On May 15, STRONG is back in Philly for the Collision series! As fallout from Windy City Riot continues, Jeff Cobb, Will Ospreay, Jay White and more do battle in front of what will be a rabid crowd.
You can be part of the atmosphere, with tickets available March 11 at 10am EST. be a part of a huge Collision in Philly!
