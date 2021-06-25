NJPW Strong To Have First Matches With Live Audience in August

The first episode of NJPW Strong to have fans in attendance will take place in August. NJPW announced on Thursday that the episode that tapes on August 16th will be the first of the series with live fans.

The announcement comes after it was announced last week that their first live show in the US, Resurgence, will take place two nights before on August 14th. NJPW Strong launched in August of last year amid the pandemic and has been filmed without fans in attendance throughout its run to date.

The full announcement reads: