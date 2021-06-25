wrestling / News
NJPW Strong To Have First Matches With Live Audience in August
The first episode of NJPW Strong to have fans in attendance will take place in August. NJPW announced on Thursday that the episode that tapes on August 16th will be the first of the series with live fans.
The announcement comes after it was announced last week that their first live show in the US, Resurgence, will take place two nights before on August 14th. NJPW Strong launched in August of last year amid the pandemic and has been filmed without fans in attendance throughout its run to date.
The full announcement reads:
Fans come to STRONG for Fighting Spirit Unleashed!
After announcing the return of US fans to matches for the ‘Resurgence’ event, New Japan Pro-Wrestling today announced the ‘Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2021’ series. The series will see fans welcomed to Thunder Studio in Long Beach for the ‘NJPW STRONG’ brand’s first matches ever in front of a live audience on Monday, August 16.
Premiering in August 2020 on NJPW World and FITE, NJPW STRONG began without a live crowd, but has quickly become critically acclaimed and a favorite of fans around the world. The Friday broadcast has seen the introduction to NJPW fans of STRONG Openweight Champion ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor, ‘Mr. No Days Off’ Fred Rosser and ‘The Man of the Hour’ Lio Rush, as well as the appearance of popular stars active in Japan like ‘The Flamboyant’ Juice Robinson and NEVER Openweight Champion ‘Switchblade’ Jay White, all of whom will be in action at Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2021.
Nine matches are planned to take place at ‘Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2021’ for future broadcast on STRONG, with extremely limited tickets on sale on Wednesday June 30 at 10AM PDT. New Japan Pro-Wrestling have been staging events with fans in attendance in Japan since July 11 2020, all with the safety of fans, staff and wrestlers taken as top priority. As a result and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, masks will be required during the event when not eating or drinking.
Fans not in attendance can watch NJPW STRONG every Friday night at 10e/7p on NJPW World and FITE.