NJPW Announces First U.S. Show In Over A Year Featuring Jon Moxley, Others

NJPW has announced their first show in the United States since February 2020. Resurgence will take place on August 14th at The Torch at L.A. Coliseum in Los Angeles.

Confirmed to appear on the show are IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley, NEVER Openweight Champion ‘Switchblade’ Jay White, STRONG Openweight Champion ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor, The Good Brothers, FinJuice, Shota Umino, and TJP.

Tickets go on sale June 30th.

