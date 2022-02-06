NJPW Strong Results 02.05.22: TJP, Brody King In Action

Here are results from Saturday’s NJPW Strong, which was part of the New Beginning USA tapings in Seattle, Washington (h/t WrestlingInc).

* Brody King defeated Yuya Uemura

* Roppongi Rush (Rocky Romero & Lio Rush) defeated West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson)

* Clark Connors defeated TJP

The West Coast Wrecking Crew never pass up the chance of a cheap shot… Watch NOW: https://t.co/HQdLnHVbVv#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/PH40c1hhyW — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 6, 2022