wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results 02.05.22: TJP, Brody King In Action
Here are results from Saturday’s NJPW Strong, which was part of the New Beginning USA tapings in Seattle, Washington (h/t WrestlingInc).
* Brody King defeated Yuya Uemura
* Roppongi Rush (Rocky Romero & Lio Rush) defeated West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson)
* Clark Connors defeated TJP
Yuya Uemura not fazed by Brody King!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/HQdLnHVbVv#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/IuFnEtDx7C
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 6, 2022
Uemura's luck may have run out as @brodyxking flattens the young prospect!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/HQdLnHVbVv#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/pm6TRrpiNS
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 6, 2022
A huge dropkick for @imyuyauemura!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/HQdLnHVbVv#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/R03P8HDUCI
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 6, 2022
BRUTAL piledriver from @brodyxking!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/HQdLnHVbVv#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/M6XRfUocGb
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 6, 2022
Good. Night.
Watch NOW: https://t.co/HQdLnHVbVv#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/mFAmzVetzV
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 6, 2022
The West Coast Wrecking Crew never pass up the chance of a cheap shot…
Watch NOW: https://t.co/HQdLnHVbVv#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/PH40c1hhyW
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 6, 2022
Sneaky Style hits Seattle courtesy of @azucarroc!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/HQdLnHVbVv#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/VWoTr8ylkQ
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 6, 2022
Right… What IS @jorelnelson doing?
Watch NOW: https://t.co/HQdLnHVbVv#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/cbv6vWfGOD
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 6, 2022
NOBODY outquicks @Iamliorush!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/HQdLnHVbVv#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/C1709UutXc
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 6, 2022
A huge WCWC double team, but Rocky stays alive thanks to Lio!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/HQdLnHVbVv#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/YebU1X19MJ
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 6, 2022
Romero victorious, but @jorelnelson and @royceisaacs have a message to deliver from Black Tiger!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/HQdLnHVbVv#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/2CABIU0JtY
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 6, 2022
The knee is fine!
EVEREST GERMAN!@clarkconnors firing up on TJP!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/HQdLnHVbVv#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/jrCcPZYTo7
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 6, 2022
The experience of @megatjp paying off as he goes to the shoulder!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/HQdLnHVbVv#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/SXaa8cXNwu
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 6, 2022
Springboard single arm DDT from @megaTJP!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/HQdLnHVbVv#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/6ZLLuGqJhI
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 6, 2022
The Mamba Splash from @megaTJP, and it STILL isn't enough!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/HQdLnHVbVv#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/2On5ojqvvw
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 6, 2022
Who hit it better?
The @clarkconnors Mamba Splash, and a big time powerbomb!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/HQdLnHVbVv#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/oEMHWrBAPc
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 6, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Riddle On Vince McMahon Changing Plans For Randy Orton Turn, How Being Outspoken Has Helped Him In WWE
- Kyle O’Reilly On When He Started Thinking About Joining AEW, What It’s Like Working For Tony Khan
- Adam Scherr Sends ‘Control Your Narrative’ Message To Shane McMahon
- Details On Possible Plan For Elimination Chamber Match Winner (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)