wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Results 02.05.22: TJP, Brody King In Action

February 5, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
NJPW Strong Image Credit: NJPW

Here are results from Saturday’s NJPW Strong, which was part of the New Beginning USA tapings in Seattle, Washington (h/t WrestlingInc).

* Brody King defeated Yuya Uemura

* Roppongi Rush (Rocky Romero & Lio Rush) defeated West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson)

* Clark Connors defeated TJP

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brody King, TJP, Ashish

More Stories

loading