NJPW Strong Results 01.15.22: JONAH vs. David Finlay Headlines

January 15, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
NJPW Strong Jonah Finlay

NJPW Strong results for January 15th are below. These are from the December Nemesis taping. The show was headlined by JONAH defeating David Finlay.

* Karl Fredericks & Kevin Knight defeated Bateman & Misterioso

* Brody King defeated Dave Dutra

* JONAH defeated David Finlay

Highlights from the show are below.

