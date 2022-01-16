wrestling / News
NJPW Strong Results 01.15.22: JONAH vs. David Finlay Headlines
NJPW Strong results for January 15th are below. These are from the December Nemesis taping. The show was headlined by JONAH defeating David Finlay.
* Karl Fredericks & Kevin Knight defeated Bateman & Misterioso
* Brody King defeated Dave Dutra
* JONAH defeated David Finlay
Highlights from the show are below.
Stray Dog Army on the hunt as STRONG kicks off!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/nRp4K0gZ7e#njpwSTRONG #njnemesis pic.twitter.com/pM4KNPLJJp
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 16, 2022
Kevin Knight gets planted as @tylerbateman666 stamps his mark on the match!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/nRp4K0gZ7e#njpwSTRONG #njnemesis pic.twitter.com/Z8ZiMSqlZ8
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 16, 2022
LA Dojo fire back, as @karlfredericks_ drops Misterioso!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/nRp4K0gZ7e#njpwSTRONG #njnemesis pic.twitter.com/7GDdorlYnL
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 16, 2022
.@davedutra tries to chop down the huge tree that is Brody King!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/nRp4K0gZ7e#njpwSTRONG #njnemesis pic.twitter.com/grRlO3A8W7
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 16, 2022
OW. @brodyxking
Watch NOW: https://t.co/nRp4K0gZ7e#njpwSTRONG #njnemesis pic.twitter.com/YoTKCEOOIl
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 16, 2022
Violence on the Saturday night menu!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/nRp4K0gZ7e#njpwSTRONG #njnemesis pic.twitter.com/DwFa50aSiS
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 16, 2022
.@davedutra goes big with a quebrada!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/nRp4K0gZ7e#njpwSTRONG #njnemesis pic.twitter.com/pWSroYXa6b
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 16, 2022
.@brodyxking bids goodnight to the Battle King!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/nRp4K0gZ7e#njpwSTRONG #njnemesis pic.twitter.com/KCQUI5oMGB
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 16, 2022
The Top Dog has arrived…@JONAHISHERE!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/nRp4K0gZ7e#njpwSTRONG #njnemesis pic.twitter.com/cSEpKP9epm
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 16, 2022
The furious fighting Finlay is wasting no time, but nor is JONAH!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/nRp4K0gZ7e#njpwSTRONG #njnemesis pic.twitter.com/3V5fCEoRdd
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 16, 2022
A plancha backfires, and Finlay's back gets wrapped around the steel!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/nRp4K0gZ7e#njpwSTRONG #njnemesis pic.twitter.com/Lam9dqLRjj
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 16, 2022
This time, the plancha scores, and @thedavidfinlay has JONAH on the back foot!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/nRp4K0gZ7e#njpwSTRONG #njnemesis pic.twitter.com/NFUo6Bycrh
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 16, 2022
Much too much JONAH!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/nRp4K0gZ7e#njpwSTRONG #njnemesis pic.twitter.com/541U1osZpV
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 16, 2022
